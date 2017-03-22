Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

63% off Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Car Charger - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

anker car charger
Credit: Amazon
Related

Dual ports pump out 39W of power to simultaneously charge power-hungry USB devices at full speed. Charge compatible devices up to 80% in just 35 minutes with Quick Charge 3.0. Patented PowerIQ and VoltageBoost deliver high-speed charging to non-Quick Charge devices. Anker's Quick Charge Dual USB Car Charger is discounted right now to just $21.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "63% off Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Car Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Car Charger

    $21.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
paths roads decisions choices
IDG Contributor Network
4 possible outcomes for Avaya

As Avaya continues its Chapter 11 process, Dave Michels speculates on four possible outcomes for the...

juniper
Juniper extends data center interconnect options

Large data center interconnect users needing high-speed connectivity and bandwidth for access to...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
double agent
Double Agent attack can turn antivirus into malware

An attack discovered by Cybellum called Double Agent can take over antivirus software on Windows...

0 shadow it intro
8 steps to regaining control over shadow IT

Learn how to discover those employees who went roaming for outside services.

paths roads decisions choices
4 possible outcomes for Avaya

As Avaya continues its Chapter 11 process, Dave Michels speculates on four possible outcomes for the...

first look ipad 1
First Look: New Apple iPad, red iPhone and iWatch gear

Apple rolled out an upgraded new iPad model, new Apple Watch stuff and a couple other things yesterday....