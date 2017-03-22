iPhone 8 may include incredible Augmented Reality features

apple iphone 7
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The truth is that we really don't need more of a reason to get excited for Apple's iPhone 8. After all, Apple's next-gen iPhone will likely feature an OLED edgeless display, ushering in the first change to the iPhone form factor since 2014's iPhone 6. New display technologies aside, it's widely believed that the iPhone 8 will also feature facial recognition functionality, improved camera technology, improved internals and much more.

That said, a new report via Bloomberg relays that Augmented Reality may very well be one of the iPhone 8's defining features. Apple is said to have assembled an incredibly strong and diverse team with expertise across all facets of the AR user experience. What's more, Apple may eventually be planning to complement the iPhone 8 with a pair of Augmented Reality based eyeglasses, echoing a number of previous rumors we've seen over the past few months.

Apple has also recruited people with expertise in everything from 3D video production to wearable hardware. Among them, the people say: Cody White, former lead engineer of Amazon's Lumberyard virtual reality platform; Duncan McRoberts, Meta's former director of software development; Yury Petrov, a former Oculus researcher; and Avi Bar-Zeev, who worked on the HoloLens and Google Earth.

Apple has rounded out the team with iPhone, camera and optical lens engineers. There are people with experience in sourcing the raw materials for the glasses. The company has also mined the movie industry's 3D animation ranks, the people said, opening a Wellington office and luring several employees from Weta Digital, the New Zealand special-effects shop that worked on King Kong, Avatar and other films.

Bolstering this report, Business Insider just last month reported that Apple now has upwards of 1,000 engineers in Israel alone working on AR related technologies.

Now as for how an iPhone with augmented reality might benefit end-users, some have speculated that the iPhone 8, coupled with Apple's upcoming iOS 11, will enable users to point their camera at an object and learn information about said object. Some also believe that the iPhone 8 may utilize augmented reality to enhance the gaming experience on the platform.

As a quick illustration of why augmented reality on the iPhone is so intriguing, the following iPhone 8 concept illustrates how the technology could make it much easier to ascertain mapping directions, even in indoor environments.

iphone 8 concept 2 Gábor Balogh

While it's easy to be skeptical of fantastical iPhone rumors, it's worth noting that Apple CEO Tim Cook can't help but speak in glowing terms when asked about augmented reality. This is rather telling given that Apple, traditionally speaking, tends to be extremely secretive when asked about new technologies the company implement in the future.

As a prime example, Tim Cook couldn't hide his excitement for AR when asked about it during an interview with the Washington Post last summer.

"I think AR is extremely interesting and sort of a core technology," Cook said. "So, yes, it’s something we’re doing a lot of things on" behind the curtain.

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

