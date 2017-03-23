Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
32% off Nintendo Wii Remote Plus, Toad - Deal Alert

wii remote plus
Credit: Amazon
Simple, intuitive and easy to use. The Wii Remote Plus is a unique controller for the Wii and Wii U video game systems, now with the increased sensitivity of Wii MotionPlus built-in. The button presses of typical controllers are replaced by the natural, fluid motion of your hand. The Wii Remote Plus senses your every action and makes you feel less like a player and more like you're part of the game. This Wii remote is highly rated, and currently discounted 32% on Amazon to just $27.15, saving you almost $13. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "32% off Nintendo Wii Remote Plus, Toad - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

  • Nintendo Wii Remote Plus, Toad

    $27.15 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
