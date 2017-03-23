Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Save $1,100 on the HP LaserJet Enterprise M506dh Printer By Using This Code - Deal Alert

HP is having a spring sale, and they've discounted the LaserJet Enterprise M506dh Printer by a whopping $1,100 if you use the special coupon code BMA165655 between now and 3/31. This HP Laser Monochrome Printer has a steadfast printing speed of up to 45 ppm -- perfect when you have a progressive printing system in mind. Its 1200x1200 dpi copy ensures sheer, precise copies in result. It’s an f2a71a#201 Automatic duplex printer that can absorb up to 250 sheets on its output bin, and does a 100-sheet on its multipurpose tray 1, while it can work suitably with 550-sheet on its 2 and 3 input trays. It can perform with 650 sheets on a standard paper input, and 250 standard paper output sheets. It can print out 150,000 pages on a monthly duty cycle. Use the coupon code BMA165655 to save big money for a limited time.

