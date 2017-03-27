Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner tweets nothing like Trump

Actually, he tweets nothing.

President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, plays a key role in the administration and is featured in a pair of big news headlines just today – his leading a special task force featuring tech industry luminaries,  and his pending testimony before a Senate committee investigating Russian meddling in November’s election.

Kushner’s father-in-law would be tweeting up a storm on such a busy day.

Kushner tweets nothing, as seen in the screen capture above, just as he has done – not done? -- every single day since nonetheless establishing a Twitter account in April 2009.

Trump, famous perhaps for nothing more -- besides reality TV and being elected president -- joined Twitter a month before his son-in-law, and as of just past lunchtime today, had tweeted 34,700 times.

032717blog donald trump twitter Twitter

Current president: about a dozen tweets per day, on average, for eight years.

Presidential son-in-law: zero tweets per day over the same eight years.

(By way of comparison, I joined Twitter 7 months before Trump, consider myself a heavy user, and have tweeted 12,900 times, or roughly a third as often as the president.)

Kushner is by no means the only famous person to open a Twitter account and never tweet. Some see it as gobbling up CompanySucks domain names before anyone else has the chance.

At least Kushner does follow his father-in-law.

