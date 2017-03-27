Apple WWDC ticket lottery registration countdown is on

You have until Friday, March 31 at 10am pacific time to register for a chance to buy tickets to Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which takes place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose from June 5-9.

Oh, and make sure you have $1,600 to spare for a ticket in case you do get selected. You must be a member of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program as of February 16, 2017 to register for the lottery. Last year, those who were picked in the lottery started getting notifications within a few days of the lottery deadline.

MORE: You'll see right through this iPhone 8 concept design

Apple also shared info on how to apply for a WWDC scholarship if you're a student.

WWDC features technical sessions, hands-on labs, guest speakers and networking opportunities. Last year's event, held in San Francisco, Apple showed off its newest versions of WatchOS and iOS, announced that Siri would be open to outside developers, and renamed OS X as macOS.

Don't expect Apple to reveal any big news about its 10th anniversary iPhone 8 (or iPhone X or whatever it gets called) at the developers' confab. But do expect news on iOS 11, with its anticipated Siri upgrades, and macOS.

Apple, Google and Microsoft have turned to lottery systems in recent years for ticketing to their hot annual conferences, which had begun to sell out in mere minutes.

Keep in mind that even if you can't attend WWDC in person (attendance will be likely limited to 5,000-6,000 people), Apple has begun to livestream some parts of the event, including CEO Tim Cook's opening keynote.