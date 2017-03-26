iPhone 8 release date still anticipated for September

As is par for the course in the build-up to any new iPhone release, we've been seeing a lot of conflicting information surrounding Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 8. Over the past few weeks, we've seen quite a few reports claim that the iPhone 8 release date might be pushed all the way back to November due to a more complex manufacturing process.

Most recently, a report surfaced just a few weeks ago claiming that iPhone 8 production might be delayed due to the time needed for STMicroelectronics (one of Apple's manufacturing partners) to produce enough 3D camera modules to meet what will unquestionably be remarkably high, if not unprecedented demand.

While such reports were not received warmly by iPhone owners eager to finally upgrade to a new form factor, a more recent research note from analysts at Barclays relays that Apple's IPhone 8 -- which might actually be called the iPhone Edition -- is still on track to hit store shelves in September, albeit in limited quantities.

The research note -- obtained by MacRumors -- reads in part:

Suppliers generally had good things to say about the upcoming iPhone 8 launch (for our purposes iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone Pro) as new features drive a more complicated manufacturing process and higher ASPs. We now believe that all three devices will feature wireless charging and will all be launched in the normal September timeframe, although the majority of iPhone Pro volumes may not be available until Q4.

Indeed, it wouldn't be a good look for Apple to introduce a brand new iPhone 8 and then force consumers to wait months to get it. That said, it stands to reason that Apple will do everything in its power to make the iPhone 8 available in even small quantities.

All that said, there's a good chance that the anticipation and excitement surrounding Apple's 2017 iPhone refresh will usher in the largest upgrade cycle Apple has seen yet. As Benedict Evans recently opined, "the fact that [Apple] postponed a new design and kept the 6 design for three years instead of two suggests it has something that will attract attention."