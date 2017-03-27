Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
15% off Xbox One S 1TB Console, Halo Wars 2 Bundle - Deal Alert

xbox one bundle
Credit: Amazon
Real-time strategy makes an explosive return to the Halo universe with Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition, included as a full game download for Xbox One and Windows 10. This bundle also comes with the Halo Wars 2: Season Pass, featuring six months of additional content, plus Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, an enhanced version of the real-time strategy classic-all as full game downloads for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream Netflix in 4K Ultra HD. Experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with HDR. And play a growing library of Xbox 360 games with advanced features like Game DVR and in-home streaming to Windows 10. The bundle's price has been discounted, for now, to $299 on Amazon. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "15% off Xbox One S 1TB Console, Halo Wars 2 Bundle - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

