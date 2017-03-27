Today's top stories

9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

9 lies programmers tell themselves
Credit: geralt via Pixabay
Related

Programmers have pride with good reason. No one else has the power to reach into a database and change reality. The more the world relies on computers to define how the world works, the more powerful coders become.

Alas, pride goeth before the fall. The power we share is very real, but it’s far from absolute and it’s often hollow. In fact, it may always be hollow because there is no perfect piece of code. Sometimes we cross our fingers and set limits because computers make mistakes. Computers too can be fallible, which we all know from too much firsthand experience.

Of course, many problems stem from assumptions we programmers make that simply aren’t correct. They’re usually sort of true some of the time, but that’s not the same as being true all of the time. As Mark Twain supposedly said, “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”

Kevin Deldycke’s GitHub-hosted list of falsehoods that programmers believe is a good example of how disconnected cyberspace can be from reality. It’s a compendium that will only grow as others contribute their war stories. Consider it a good kick in the pants itemizing a thousand examples that say, in essence, “Remember, Caesar, thou art mortal.”

My favorite may be the list of falsehoods about phone numbers. If you think that saving a phone number for a person is as simple as putting seven or maybe 10 digits in a database, you’re mistaken. That works until it doesn’t because there are country codes, abandoned numbers, and more than a dozen gotchas that make it hard to do a good job keeping a list of phone numbers. Is it any wonder that there’s a smug smile of satisfaction on the faces of the Luddites who keep their phone lists in a little black book?

Here are a number of false beliefs that we programmers often pretend are quite true.

Related:
1 2 Page 1
Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
windows 10 UUP
Windows 10 Creators Update: Microsoft removes, depreciates features specific

Microsoft removes and depreciates features in its Windows 10 Creators Update that apply to commercial...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
mist beacons
Virtual beacons challenge Wi-Fi for in-building, location-based supremacy

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons from Mist Systems and Cisco could revolutionize the consumer...

wifi mistakes
Head-scratching ways companies screw up Wi-Fi

Old gear, bad locations and overcrowded volume top the poor choices that many companies make when it...

cloud computing savings intro
6 cloud computing savings you may be missing out on

If you are faced with the financial justification of moving some computing to the cloud, be sure to...

introvert extrovert b
How to manage introverts and extroverts

The tech world can be a haven for people who enjoy solitary, focused work, and it often attracts people...