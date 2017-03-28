Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
9% off Nyko Rechargeable Power Station for Xbox One Controllers - Deal Alert

power station
Credit: Amazon
The Power Station from Nyko attaches to the side of the Xbox One console and charges 2 included rechargeable batteries for use in Xbox One Wireless Controllers, for up to 25 hours of play time. It's powered by USB so there are no visible cords, and is designed to look like a natural extension of your console. The Power Station averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 190 people on Amazon (read latest reviews here), where its typical list price has been reduced 9% to just $15.97. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "9% off Nyko Rechargeable Power Station for Xbox One Controllers - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

