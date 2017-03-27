Apple releases iOS 10.3 for iPhone and iPad owners

After a steady dose of multiple betas, Apple today finally introduced a final version of iOS 10.3 for both iPhone and iPad users. While most iOS updates in between major numerical releases don't often bring much to the table, iOS 10.3 is certainly an exception. Most notably, iOS 10.3 introduces a new file system dubbed Apple File System -- or APFS for short -- which brings with it stronger encryption along with better optimization for accessing flash storage.

That aside, there are more than a few consumer-facing features that are worth checking out, including new animations when opening up an app and a new "Find My AirPods" feature for those who enjoy Apple's relatively new wireless headphones.

The full change log for iOS 10.3 can be viewed below. As a quick point of interest for anyone keen on downloading the update, some users are reporting some unusually long processing times for the install, so you might want to keep that in mind as you proceed.

iOS 10.3 introduces new features including the ability to locate AirPods using Find my iPhone and more ways to use Siri with payment, ride booking and automaker apps. Find My iPhone

- View the current or last known location of your AirPods

- Play a sound on one or both AirPods to help you find them Siri

- Support for paying and checking status of bills with payment apps

- Support for scheduling with ride booking apps

- Support for checking car fuel level, lock status, turning on lights and activating horn with automaker apps

- Cricket sports scores and statistics for Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council CarPlay

- Shortcuts in the status bar for easy access to last used apps

- Apple Music Now Playing screen gives access to Up Next and the currently playing song’s album

- Daily curated playlists and new music categories in Apple Music Other improvements and fixes

- Rent once and watch your iTunes movies across your devices

- New Settings unified view for your Apple ID account information, settings and devices

- Hourly weather in Maps using 3D Touch on the displayed current temperature

- Support for searching “parked car" in Maps

- Calendar adds the ability to delete an unwanted invite and report it as junk

- Home app support to trigger scenes using accessories with switches and buttons

- Home app support for accessory battery level status

- Podcasts support for 3D Touch and Today widget to access recently updated shows

- Podcast shows or episodes are shareable to Messages with full playback support

- Fixes an issue that could prevent Maps from displaying your current location after resetting Location & Privacy

- VoiceOver stability improvements for Phone, Safari and Mail