LastPass is scrambling to fix another serious vulnerability

The flaw could allow for remote code execution or password theft

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Two password-stealing flaws have been found in LastPass.
Credit: Peter Sayer
Related

For the second time in two weeks developers of the popular LastPass password manager are working to fix a serious vulnerability that could allow malicious websites to steal user passwords or infect computers with malware.

Like the LastPass flaws patched last week, the new issue was discovered and reported to LastPass by Tavis Ormandy, a researcher with Google's Project Zero team. The researcher revealed the vulnerability's existence in a message on Twitter, but didn't publish any technical details about it that could allow attackers to exploit it.

According to Ormandy, the flaw affects the latest version of the LastPass browser extension for all major browsers. He claims to have tested the exploit successfully on Windows and Linux, but believes that it likely works on Mac as well.

If the extension's binary component is also installed, the vulnerability allows attackers to execute malicious code on users' computers when they visit a rogue website. If the component is not present, the flaw can still be used to extract passwords from users' secure password vaults.

To make things worse, it seems the extension's presence in the browser is enough for the flaw to be exploitable. Ormandy said on Twitter that the attack still works even if the user is logged out.

This is supposedly true only for the remote code execution attack, because without a logged-in session the password vault would remain encrypted and not accessible to a website.

"We are now actively addressing the vulnerability," the LastPass developers said Monday in a blog post. "This attack is unique and highly sophisticated. We don’t want to disclose anything specific about the vulnerability or our fix that could reveal anything to less sophisticated but nefarious parties."

LastPass recommends that users launch websites for which they have stored passwords directly from inside their password vaults by using the "launch" feature. The company also advises users to turn on two-factor authentication for any online services that offer this option and to beware of phishing attacks and potentially malicious links.

Ormandy believes that it will take the company a long time to fix this vulnerability because it is "a major architectural problem." The standard vulnerability disclosure deadline enforced by Google Project Zero is 90 days.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
linux action show lunduke1
Linux Action Show ends after 10-year run

With Jupiter Broadcasting’s announcement that it is shutting down the Linux Action Show podcast, Bryan...

032717blog jared kushner twitter
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner tweets nothing like Trump

Jared Kushner has had a twitter account for eight years but uses it nothing like his famous...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
code programming software bugs cybersecurity
Cisco Talos warns of Apple iOS and MacOS X.509 certificate flaw

Cisco Talos today warned of a flaw in the X.509 certificate validation feature of Apple macOS and iOS...

icloud icon 2015
Ignore that call from “Apple” about an iCloud breach

Scammers leverage an alleged iCloud account leak that also is likely not real.

01 respond attack
How to respond to a cyber attack

Following a breach, organizations should focus on mitigating damage and data loss and providing...

virtualization
Review: VMware vSphere gets much-needed facelift

vSphere 6.5 is easy to install, sports a new VM management console and takes a stab at Docker...