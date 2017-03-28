Microsoft signs off on Windows 10 Creators Update final code

After a few more test builds in recent weeks, Microsoft has officially signed off on Build 15063 as the final code for the Windows 10 Creators Update and is making it widely available for download.

Build 15063 was released last week to Windows Insiders for testing, and it seems this build is the RTM build that will be sent out to the general public next month. While Microsoft hasn't said anything official yet, the official Windows 10 Update Assistant tool is listing Build 15063 as the Creators Update.

Microsoft released an Update Assistant last year for the Anniversary Update. This new version was leaked to the internet by Microsoft tipster Walking Cat (a fairly reliable source of news on Microsoft), so a lot of people, including Windows bloggers, have it.

As for Windows Insiders, you are likely already running the Build 15063, since it was pushed out last week to all Insiders. If not, just run the Check for Updates utility. You can also download the 32-bit and 64-bit ISOs directly from Microsoft, although really, who on Earth is using 32-bit Windows 10? If you are an Insider, click here to get the 64-bit version.