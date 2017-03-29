10 things you need to know about the security risks of wearables

The risks from corporate use of activity trackers and other wearables is low, some experts say -- especially in comparison to all the other security and privacy risks CISOs, CIOs and IT folks must worry about.

That said, as with any connected device, there is risk potential. For example, recent research suggests that devices such as Fitbits can be hacked (when the hacker is within close proximity). By focusing on accelerometers and other motion sensors, researchers at the University of Michigan and the University of South Carolina found that it’s possible to, among other things, use sound waves at different frequencies to add thousands of steps to a Fitbit. (Scroll down to read Fitbit’s response to the research results.)

Here’s what you should know about the security and privacy risks of wearables, and the best practices for minimizing those risks.

1. Wearable security is a legitimate concern

With all the security concerns that enterprise IT already have on their mind, do they also need to worry about wearables?