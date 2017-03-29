Today's top stories

Future Intel CPUs could be cobbled together using different parts

Intel could tap a new high-speed interconnect to join different chips together to make future CPUs.

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

Murthy Renduchintala
Credit: Gordon Mah Ung
Related

Today’s processors, made using a single continuous slab of silicon, may soon give way to multiple chips interconnected at high speeds, Intel said Tuesday morning.

Intel said its new Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge, or EMIB, technology would let a 22nm chip connect to a 10nm chip and a 14nm chip, all on the same processor.

“For example, we can mix high-performance blocks of silicon and IP together with low-power elements made from different nodes for extreme optimization,” said Intel’s Murthy Renduchintala, who heads the Client, IoT, and Systems Architecture Group.

That’s a radical departure from how the company has constructed most CPUs and SoCs, where all components of a CPU or SoC are built on the same process. 

Renduchintala didn’t commit EMIB to any particular upcoming SoC or CPU but said it was clear the tech would play a large role in near-term and long-term products from Intel.

Renduchintala said EMIB can hit “multi hundreds of gigabytes” speeds while reducing latency by four times over traditional multichip techniques.

“It’s truly a transformational technology for Intel,” he said.

intel tech manu 1 Intel

Today’s CPUs are monolithic designs with all of the functionality built on the same process technology.

With EMIB, Intel could build the CPU and graphics cores on a bleeding-edge 10nm process and keep lower-performance components on 14nm. Still other parts that might actually benefit from being fabbed on, say, the 22nm process, such as power circuits, could stick to the larger process. At one point Intel dabbled with integrating the voltage regulation into the CPU with its 4th-gen Haswell and 5th-gen Broadwell chips. With 6th-gen Skylake and 7th-gen Kaby Lake though, the integrated voltage regulation was yanked, which some believed was due to problems scaling the fully integrated voltage regulator down to 14nm. An EMIB version could potentially keep the FIVR at 22nm.

intel tech manu 2 Intel

Future CPUs from Intel could fuse together multiple process technologies. 

It isn’t the first time Intel has considered fusing two chips together in one CPU. The original Pentium Pro design was a multichip package as was the Core 2 Quad series of CPUs.

EMIB is far more advanced though, and is constructed within the silicon itself. A traditional multichip package design runs wires through the substrate that the chips are mounted to. That limits the amount of wires and speeds they can run at.

Another method is to use a silicon interposer to connect the dies. While this yields high wire density and high performance, it’s expensive to manufacturer.

EMIB essentially makes it far easier to combine chips without giving up much of the performance.

intel tech manu embedded multi die interconnect bridge Intel

Intel says its Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge is more cost effective than methods that use an interposer to connect chips and offers far better performance than multichip package designs.

Although Intel made a point of highlighting EMIB at its technology and manufacturing day for press and financial analysts, this isn’t EMIB’s first use. Intel actually introduced it with the Altera Stratix 10, which used EMID to construct the SoC.

intel tech manu 3 Intel

Intel is already fabbing the Altera Stratix 10 by joining together multiple chips using its new EMIB interconnect.

This story, "Future Intel CPUs could be cobbled together using different parts" was originally published by PCWorld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

One of founding fathers of hardcore tech reporting, Gordon has been covering PCs and components since 1998.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
linux action show lunduke1
Linux Action Show ends after 10-year run

With Jupiter Broadcasting’s announcement that it is shutting down the Linux Action Show podcast, Bryan...

032717blog jared kushner twitter
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner tweets nothing like Trump

Jared Kushner has had a twitter account for eight years but uses it nothing like his famous...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
iphone7plus review adam 1
iOS 11 rumors: Siri may get a huge upgrade later this year

Apple's upcoming iOS 11 update may introduce some sweeping changes for Siri

mist beacons
Virtual beacons challenge Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons from Mist Systems and Cisco could revolutionize the consumer...

healthcare it
Technology health check

10 early-warning signs of a failing vendor or product.

icloud icon 2015
Ignore that call from “Apple” about an iCloud breach

Scammers leverage an alleged iCloud account leak that also is likely not real.