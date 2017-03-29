Donald Trump using a new iPhone after calling for Apple boycott

About a year ago, Donald Trump publicly called for a boycott of Apple products following Apple's refusal to help the FBI access data from an iPhone 5c that belonged to one of the San Bernardino terrorists. To be fair, Apple was willing to help, but was unwilling to create a custom version of iOS that would have allowed the FBI to circumvent some of iOS' built-in security features.

Apple's refusal to cower to the FBI bothered Trump to such an extent that he even referenced it during a stop on his campaign tour last year.

"First of all, Apple ought to give the security for that phone," Trump said. "What I think you ought to do is boycott Apple until such time as they give that security number."

Following that, Trump fired off a tweet stating that he himself was going to give up his iPhone until Apple gave the FBI what they wanted.

"I use both iPhone & Samsung," Trump's tweet reads. "If Apple doesn't give info to authorities on the terrorists I'll only be using Samsung until they give info."

And for good measure, Trump also added this:

Boycott all Apple products until such time as Apple gives cellphone info to authorities regarding radical Islamic terrorist couple from Cal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2016

The FBI ultimately obtained access to the locked iPhone in question, but managed to do so without any assistance from Apple. As the story goes, the FBI paid quite a hefty sum of money to a third-party security agency for special software that managed to bypass an iOS security protection designed to wipe a device after 10 incorrect login attempts.

Nonetheless, Trump's personal boycott of Apple never really seemed to take shape. In fact, it was recently revealed that Trump is now busy using a brand-new iPhone.

Late last night, Dan Scavino Jr., who currently heads up the social media accounts of Donald Trump, relayed that Trump not only fires off tweets on his own but does so using a brand-new iPhone.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump has been using his new iPhone📱for the past couple of weeks here on Twitter. Yes, it is #POTUS45 reading & tweeting! — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) March 29, 2017