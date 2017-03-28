Amazon Connect brings contact centers to the cloud

Amazon is getting deeper into the enterprise communications market

Senior Editor, Network World |

3 colorful superhero executives against cloudy sky
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

Amazon today released Connect, a contact center as a service offering hosted in the Amazon Web Services cloud.

The move represents AWS attempting to jump into a burgeoning market for cloud-based contact center software, while continuing to push AWS into the enterprise communications market. Just last month AWS announced Chime, a cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) offering.

+MORE AT NETWORK WORLD: Amazon Web Services vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud Platform | This is not the sort of publicity Avaya was seeking +

Amazon Connect is a completely cloud-based contact center platform that AWS says can be set up in minutes and customized and used by line of business workers. It can accept incoming and make outgoing calls, including optional toll-free numbers. Customizable features include hours of operation, queues to route calls to specific agents, creation of prompts and analytics to monitor the system. Like other cloud-based contact center offerings, it requires no on-premises hardware and is billed on a pay-as-you-go model instead of a per-seat license, which is the typical on-premises call center software model. Amazon says it will integrate its other cloud-based services into Connect, including its S3 storage platform for recording and storing calls, and Lex, it’s natural language processing machine learning technology.

amazon connect screenshot AWS

A screenshot of Amazon Connect

Customers pay for Connect based on the number of customer minutes it is used and the amount of time spent on the phone. Calls cost $0.03 or $0.06 for toll-free numbers in the U.S.

“It’s a natural fit for them to enter this market,” says Tom Goodmanson, CEO of Calabrio, which offers a call center optimization and analytics platform that integrates with Amazon Connect. The most attractive thing about Connect, Goodmanson says, is that Amazon, the retailer, has used this internally for years and now AWS is exposing it as a service to customers. “Amazon is a company that knows customer service and knows the web,” he adds.

AWS will have competition with incumbent on-premises and cloud-based vendors. Gartner’s Contact Center as a Service, North America Magic Quadrant showed leaders being Five9, inContact and Interactive Intelligence, with 8x8 also placing on the list. Leading on-premises contact center infrastructure vendors last year included Cisco, Genesys, Avaya and Interaction.

Cloud-based contact center solutions still represent a minority of overall contact center use cases, but its growing fast. IDC estimates that worldwide contact center application software revenues were about $5.8 billion for on premises and $1.9 billion for public-cloud in 2016; by 2020, on-premises will be $5.5 billion and cloud will be $4.3 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate of -0.8% for on-premises and 22.9% for the cloud over that time.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
linux action show lunduke1
Linux Action Show ends after 10-year run

With Jupiter Broadcasting’s announcement that it is shutting down the Linux Action Show podcast, Bryan...

032717blog jared kushner twitter
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner tweets nothing like Trump

Jared Kushner has had a twitter account for eight years but uses it nothing like his famous...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
information security threat primary4
9 biggest information security threats through 2019

Each year, the Information Security Forum, a nonprofit association that researches and analyzes...

healthcare it
Technology health check

10 early-warning signs of a failing vendor or product.

icloud icon 2015
Ignore that call from “Apple” about an iCloud breach

Scammers leverage an alleged iCloud account leak that also is likely not real.

01 respond attack
How to respond to a cyber attack

Following a breach, organizations should focus on mitigating damage and data loss and providing...