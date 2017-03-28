iOS 11 rumors: Siri may get a huge upgrade later this year

iphone7plus review adam 1
Credit: Adam Patrick Murray
Related

A new rumor from the Israeli-language site The Verifier relays that iOS 11 may introduce some sweeping changes to Siri's infrastructure. The site specifically claims that Siri in iOS 11 will have the ability to develop contextual abilities on the fly, similar to the intelligent assistant Viv Labs demoed last year. Incidentally, Samsung acquired Viv Labs a few months ago and may utilize its technology as the foundation for its new voice assistant called Bixby.

Whereas Siri today can process queries that it's programmed to understand, the Siri of tomorrow may be able to glean information about a specific user and relay back user-specific answers depending on the context of the question. The origin of the report allegedly comes directly from Apple's development teams in Israel.

The report adds that iOS 11 may also usher in tighter integration between Siri and the Messages app. In one cited example, imagine two people are talking about grabbing Sushi for dinner at a certain time. Siri will presumably be able to discern the context and, if queried, provide recommendations for Sushi restaurants in the area that meet the agreed-upon meeting time laid out in the messaging thread.

Additionally, the report claims that Siri will be more tightly integrated across a range of Apple products such as Apple TV along with much tighter integration with the company's iCloud services.

While The Verifier doesn't have much of a track record to evaluate when it comes to Apple rumors, it's worth noting that we've seen other reports signaling Apple's intention to introduce an enhanced version of Siri later this summer at WWDC 2017. With so much attention understandably laser-focused on Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 8, it's easy to forget that Apple is set to unveil next-gen versions of both iOS and macOS at WWDC in just about three months time.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
linux action show lunduke1
Linux Action Show ends after 10-year run

With Jupiter Broadcasting’s announcement that it is shutting down the Linux Action Show podcast, Bryan...

032717blog jared kushner twitter
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner tweets nothing like Trump

Jared Kushner has had a twitter account for eight years but uses it nothing like his famous...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
healthcare data breach ts
FBI warns of attacks on anonymous FTP servers

The FBI warns that attackers are targeting vulnerable FTP servers used by small medical and dental...

healthcare it
Technology health check

10 early-warning signs of a failing vendor or product.

icloud icon 2015
Ignore that call from “Apple” about an iCloud breach

Scammers leverage an alleged iCloud account leak that also is likely not real.

01 respond attack
How to respond to a cyber attack

Following a breach, organizations should focus on mitigating damage and data loss and providing...