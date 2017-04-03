Securing the smart home

Editor’s Note: First in a series of articles on the best ways to deploy and secure smart home technology

Last fall, we saw the rise of the weaponized smart device as the Mirai botnet compromised webcams and other Internet-connected things. Then in February, VIZIO agreed to pay a $2.2 million fine to the FTC for collecting the viewing histories of 11 million smart TV users without their knowledge or consent.

Suddenly, the smart home isn’t smart enough, or maybe it’s too smart for its own good. IT managers and power users have been put on notice to literally put their own houses in order. It is time to apply some enterprise security concepts to the home network.

To help assist you, we are starting this series of articles on the secure connected home and how to pick the best products for you and your family. Our goal is to make sure that your TV or thermostat doesn’t end up as part of some Russian botnet.