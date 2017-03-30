50 weirdest things left behind in Ubers (including rubber mallets and Harry Potter glasses)

Yes, you can save quite a bit of money taking an Uber instead of a cab in most cases, but not if you leave your smartphone, purse, guitar or engagement ring behind. Kind of gives a new meaning to the term "Sharing Economy".

Uber, which does have a good system for helping you recover forgotten items, has just published a list of the most commonly forgotten items left in its cars as well as a list of the "most unique" items left behind. It also reports that Los Angeles is the most forgetful city in North America

As for most commonly forgotten, phones are #1. You'd think it might be hard to forget your iPhone or Android smartphone given that they so seldom leave people's hands, but this is the case according to the new Uber Lost & Found Index (it's simply a list, no specific numbers are shared). As for other techie items, Chargers also make the list — though I'm surprised laptops/tablets didn't crack the top 10:

10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items in Ubers

Phone Ring Keys Wallet Glasses Purse License/ID Gloves/Glove Charger Sunglasses

As for the oddest items left behind, the list includes everything from the pricey (engagement ring) to tasty (lobster).

50 Most Unique Items Forgotten in Ubers

Valuable Nordic walking poles

Paintings

Lobster

Sweet potato care package

Paycheck

Guitar

Engagement ring

Rubber mallet

School papers

Chair

Laser

Hot Cheetos

Notary bag

Pool stick

Smoke machine

Pearl earrings

Wedding outfit

Hard drive

Stroller

Bulletproof vest

Crime & Punishment (book)

Valium

Grill set

Meat packet

Corn hole boards

Wooden hat

Lottery ticket

Back massage device

Rose quartz

Mustard

Bible

Elf cut-out

Tap handle

Expensive slipper

Harry Potter glasses

Salsa Verde

Kite

Cape

Potted plant

Nintendo

Dog sweater

Contact lenses

Diary

Tickets

Arm sling

Taser

Vacuum

Jewelry box

Money bag

Violin

Uber also broke out data based on the days of the week on which the most items are lost. Sunday wins out, and Sunday is also the day on which the most wedding dresses are left behind. Further analysis is required on that one.