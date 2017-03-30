50 weirdest things left behind in Ubers (including rubber mallets and Harry Potter glasses)

Uber Lost & Found Index shows that despite fact people are attached to their iPhones and Android smartphones, they are #1 forgotten item in Ubers

Yes, you can save quite a bit of money taking an Uber instead of a cab in most cases, but not if you leave your smartphone, purse, guitar or engagement ring behind. Kind of gives a new meaning to the term "Sharing Economy".

Uber, which does have a good system for helping you recover forgotten items, has just published a list of the most commonly forgotten items left in its cars as well as a list of the "most unique" items left behind. It also reports that Los Angeles is the most forgetful city in North America

As for most commonly forgotten, phones are #1. You'd think it might be hard to forget your iPhone or Android smartphone given that they so seldom leave people's hands, but this is the case according to the new Uber Lost & Found Index (it's simply a list, no specific numbers are shared). As for other techie items, Chargers also make the list — though I'm surprised laptops/tablets didn't crack the top 10:

10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items in Ubers

  1. Phone
  2. Ring
  3. Keys
  4. Wallet
  5. Glasses
  6. Purse
  7. License/ID
  8. Gloves/Glove
  9. Charger
  10. Sunglasses

As for the oddest items left behind, the list includes everything from the pricey (engagement ring) to tasty (lobster). 

50 Most Unique Items Forgotten in Ubers

Valuable Nordic walking poles
Paintings
Lobster
Sweet potato care package
Paycheck
Guitar
Engagement ring
Rubber mallet
School papers
Chair
Laser
Hot Cheetos
Notary bag
Pool stick
Smoke machine
Pearl earrings
Wedding outfit
Hard drive
Stroller
Bulletproof vest
Crime & Punishment (book)
Valium
Grill set
Meat packet
Corn hole boards
Wooden hat
Lottery ticket
Back massage device
Rose quartz
Mustard
Bible
Elf cut-out
Tap handle
Expensive slipper
Harry Potter glasses
Salsa Verde
Kite
Cape
Potted plant
Nintendo
Dog sweater
Contact lenses
Diary
Tickets
Arm sling
Taser
Vacuum
Jewelry box
Money bag
Violin

Uber also broke out data based on the days of the week on which the most items are lost. Sunday wins out, and Sunday is also the day on which the most wedding dresses are left behind. Further analysis is required on that one.

