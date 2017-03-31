Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
41% off Logitech Harmony Ultimate All in One Remote with Customizable Touch Screen and Closed Cabinet RF Control, works with Alexa - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

screen shot 2017 03 31 at 8.10.45 am
Credit: Amazon
The most powerful Harmony remote. It redefines ultimate control over your entertainment system—including game consoles and devices behind closed cabinet doors. One simple tap of the touch screen adjusts your entire home entertainment system so you can switch between movies, game consoles, favorite TV stations and music without fumbling with multiple remotes or button presses. Customize it the way you enjoy your entertainment. It has the power and intelligence to do what you demand.  This lighting deal from Amazon saves you $117.98 (41%) for today only.  Check out the deal.

This story, "41% off Logitech Harmony Ultimate All in One Remote with Customizable Touch Screen and Closed Cabinet RF Control, works with Alexa - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Logitech Harmony Ultimate All in One Remote with Customizable Touch Screen and Closed Cabinet RF Control, works with Alexa - Black

    $169.99 MSRP $277.99
    View
    on Amazon
Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

