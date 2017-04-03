10 more killer Raspberry Pi projects (Collection 2)

An annoyance that we all deal with when working with multiple Raspberry Pis and we don’t have a spare monitor and keyboard is figuring what the IP address of a board is when we fire it up. The Adafruit Pi Finder solves this problem: “Run this cross-platform application to locate your Raspberry Pi's IP address … But it doesn't end there... Order now and you'll also get the bootstrapping functionality! That's right, the Pi Finder will ssh into the fresh new Pi, update it, set up the wifi SSID and password, set a custom hostname of your choice, and install Occidentalis, a collection of really handy software for you.” Brilliant!