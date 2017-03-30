8 great testing tools for mobile app developers

Cloud-based Sauce Labs offers testing services for Android and iOS devices, as well as web apps, with users able to access simulators, emulators, and real devices. Native, hybrid, and mobile web tests can be performed. The company’s testing cloud offers more than 800 platform, OS, and browser combinations. Developers can also perform testing on a private real-device cloud. “We really simulate what it would be like to be a user and actually click through and enter information into the app” and check the results, says Lubos Parobek, vice president of product at Sauce Labs. Developers can test with Appium and Selenium frameworks, and tests can run in parallel.
Parameshwaran Murli, who uses Sauce Labs’ TestObject mobile app device testing platform as an architect at LogMeIn, said his company has been using TestObject for running tests using Appium and Espresso, as well as internal testing frameworks. “Each session we run creates test reports, which include crash logs, device logs, test case video, step logs, et cetera, which helps us find bugs quickly,” Murli says. TestObject has made it easy to orchestrate multiple devices in a single test, he adds.