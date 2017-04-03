10 hidden features in the new Windows 10 Creators Update

Microsoft’s big Windows 10 refresh, the Creators Update, is slated for release on April 11, bringing new features, enhancements and applications. The ones that have been getting the most attention revolve around the user interface (tweaks to the Start Menu), new capabilities for Cortana, and 3D design (the Paint 3D app).

But Microsoft is also adding several under-the-covers changes that may not be as showy, but are equally important. They affect the underlying way that the OS works, and how you may use it on a more technical level. Here are 10 that you should be aware of.

1. Snooze button for dreaded Windows updates

Windows 10 can unexpectedly ask the user to restart their computer in order to install an update to the OS. Users complained to Microsoft of this happening at a time when it wasn't convenient, like when they were in the midst of working. So the Creators Update gives you a new option. In the prompt notifying that you have a new Windows 10 update, there is a “Snooze” button. Clicking this will hold off installing the update for three days.