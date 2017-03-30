Free cloud storage buyer beware

There are three things that are certain in life: Death, taxes and volatility in the free cloud storage market. Yes, it turns out free cloud storage comes with a price: putting up with a fickle market. 

Network World has a running list of the best places in the cloud to find free storage. Many vendors offer their services on a freemium basis, meaning an introductory cloud storage offering, typically of 5 GB is free, with additional storage costing a variety of prices. But businesses don’t typically like to give away their services for free. So, these offers change frequently.

In the past two years, more than half of the free cloud storage vendors we highlighted in our report withdrew or reduced their free cloud storage offering. More than half of those that did not make our newest list of free cloud storage offerings no longer exist.

screen shot 2017 03 27 at 10.46.18 am DumpTruck

DumpTruck, which used to offer 5 GB of free cloud storage, sunset its service in late 2015. 

Copy was a cloud storage service from networking vendor Barracuda but in February 2016, the company announced it would be discontinuing the service. Two months later in April 2016, Bitcasa, another company that had offered 5 GB of free cloud storage, also shuttered. DumpTruck, a service from Golden Frog, had closed its service in late 2015.

Other vendors have made their free cloud storage offerings less attractive. Microsoft OneDrive, for example, reduced its free cloud storage offering from 15 GB to 5 GB. ADrive, a company that used to offer 50 GB of free cloud storage now has no free offering, just paid plans. SpiderOak, which says it has a zero-knowledge policy of data stored in its cloud, used to offer 2 GB free - now it offers 250 GB, but only for 21 days.

The point is these offers for free cloud storage change frequently. So, the good news is there are plenty of free cloud storage offers on the web. But buyer beware, these deals don’t last forever.

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

