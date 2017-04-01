White House to issue commemorative solar eclipse safety glasses

solar glasses trump
Credit: White House
The White House announced Friday that come this summer it will be issuing commemorative safety glasses in anticipation of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, an extraordinarily rare event that will cast a rolling 60-mile wide swath of daytime darkness from Oregon cross-country to South Carolina.

Emphasizing the danger of viewing a solar eclipse without protective eyewear (NASA explains), these safety glasses will come emblazoned with the slogan, “Make America Safe Again,” the choice of which need not be explained.

The glasses will cost $9.95, with “100% of the proceeds going to charity,” according to a White House press release that included a photo of President Trump modeling a pair (above).

As with everything involving the Trump Administration, the safety-glasses initiative was quickly met with criticism and rumor-mongering on social media.

040117blog eclipse path map By Catcus26 via Wikimedia

It was noted that that the path of the eclipse begins in Oregon, a traditionally blue state that voted for Hillary Clinton, but then makes a beeline through red-state Trump country – Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina – just barely clipping Democratic stronghold of Illinois along the way.

“Make The Parts of America That Voted For Trump Safe Again,” groused one Twitter user.

A number of others speculated that the task of designing the glasses may have fallen to presidential daughter Ivanka Trump, though there was no mention of that in the press release.

We've asked the White House where the glasses will be manufacturered and will update this post if we receive a reply.

