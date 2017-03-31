Opinion

Linux video editor OpenShot 2.3 impresses: New tools, fast performance

If you edit video, you will love OpenShot 2.3 with its new transformation tool and title editor—as well as its smooth performance

Linux video editor OpenShot 2.3 impresses: New tools, fast performance
Credit: OpenShot Studios
Related

Video editors have historically been a source of difficulty for Linux users. But, my oh my, has that changed in a big way lately. 

I’ve personally been using Kdenlive—a video editor produced by the KDE project—with great success over the last year. I had absolutely no reason or need to look elsewhere for my video production needs.

But then along came OpenShot 2.3. And—holy guacamole, Batman—if it isn’t absolutely amazing.

OpenShot is, quite simply, a cross-platform, free software (GPL licensed) video editing package. It’s available for Linux and, according to their download page, for Windows and Mac, as well.

Interestingly, OpenShot is distributed via appimage. That means they provide a single binary that can be run on just about any modern Linux distribution. I personally tested this out on openSUSE Tumbleweed with great success—but it should run just as easily on Debian, Fedora or others. I love this approach to distributing software directly from the developers. 

Features that make OpenShot 2.3 amazing 

So, what makes OpenShot 2.3 so ridiculously awesome?

To start with, the new transformation tool is absolutely stupendous. It allows you to easily add some very cool animations to your videos. Simply drop an item (say, an image of your kid playing hockey) on the timeline. Select a spot on the timeline to start the animation, select Transform, then adjust the image however you want in a WYSIWYG way. Drag it around. Resize/reshape it. Then move to the next spot on the timeline that you want the image to do something else and repeat. 

OpenShot will do the hard work of calculating and rendering all of the frames in between those two points for you. The result is a nice smooth animation put together in just a few minutes. Not only is it easy, but the performance was quite peppy. 

This new version also adds a seriously beefy way to create titles for your videos. This is, hands down, the most fun title editor I’ve ever laid my grubby mitts on. Some of the built-in templates are a ton of fun and look absolutely fantastic. 

Aside from these two new features—which are fantastic all by themselves—the big thing that jumped out at me about version 2.3 is how much polish there seems to have been since the last time I really gave OpenShot a try (back after the 2.0 release). The interface seems to be more responsive, everything is quite pleasant looking, and it has all the little niceties I like in my video editor. 

My favorite feature in OpenShot 2.3

That brings me to possibly my favorite thing about OpenShot 2.3:

If you go into the Preferences within OpenShot, there is a Keyboard tab. In there you can change every single stinkin’ hotkey. I love this. So much. I’ve grown accustomed to having a certain set of key bindings in my video editor—and now I can use them within OpenShot. 

Oh! And there’s a button that’ll toggle you in and out of Full Screen mode, which is very handy for sitting down and focusing on the video in front of you. 

All in all, I’m damn impressed. OpenShot is turning into something I can see myself using for my own video projects with great regularity. Will I ditch my trusted Kdenlive and move all of my production over to OpenShot? Not quite yet. I need to do some more testing to feel completely confident in the stability and reliability. But things are looking awfully good.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bryan is a writer and works as the Social Media Marketing Manager of SUSE. On this here blog, he seeks to accomplish two goals: 1) To be the voice of reason and practicality in the Linux and Open Source world. 2) To highlight the coolest things happening throughout the world of Linux.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
bugs
Cisco issues urgent reboot warning for bug in ASA and Firepower appliances

Cisco says without system reboot the devices will stop passing traffic after 213 days of uptime

rts2p6s layout watermarked
IBM technology creates smart wingman for self-driving cars

IBM said that it has patented a machine learning technology that defines how to shift control of an...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
033117blog legal services corp
Tech giants join effort to save legal services for the poor from Trump budget

The biggest names in technology are urging Congress to ignore a line item in the president's proposed...

outsourcing international workers
How to evaluate domestic IT service provider locations

The uncertainty of the future of the H-1B visa program is causing businesses to take a closer look at...

data privacy 3
10 privacy tips for the post-privacy internet

ISPs and providers can now sell your personal data thanks to the U.S. Congress. Here’s what you can do...

iot internet of things public domain
Verizon to launch wireless Cat M1 network nationwide to juice IoT

Verizon will launch a nationwide wireless network designed to help developers, businesses, utilities...