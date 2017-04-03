IT service providers get low marks on innovation

Nearly half (48 percent) of the customers of IT service providers aren't satisfied with the service they’re getting, according to Everest Group’s global survey of 132 enterprises. That figure includes 25 percent who are “highly unsatisfied.”

The results are especially troubling because the enterprises surveyed were “reference clients” hand-picked by the vendors, suggesting that customer satisfaction could be even worse with a broader sample, according to the consulting and research firm’s report.

Generally, customers give their IT service providers good grades on technical expertise but poor grades for acting as “strategic partners” and innovators. The report also covers the following topics:

Whether IT service providers meet client expectations for flexibility, industry knowledge and day-to-day project management

The top five IT service providers for overall experience

Differences between mid-and small-sized service providers

Members of the CIO.com Insider program can download the complimentary Everest Group report “Customer (Dis)Satisfaction: Why Are Enterprises Unhappy with Their Service Providers?”