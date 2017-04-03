Star pitcher willing to join IT team

It’s a standard line of inquiry by sportswriters that until now has always generated answers straight out of the Crash Davis school of interview banalities.

Question: “How do you feel about the way you’re being used?”

Answer: “I’ll do anything to help the team; anything the (manager/coach) wants.”

For emphasis you may hear the athlete express a willingness to carry equipment or staff a concession stand or the like.

Then we have Sports Illustrated asking Cleveland Indians All-Star relief pitcher Andrew Miller about last year’s postseason, which saw manager Terry Francona not only calling upon Miller in virtually every game but often for multiple innings, a workload considered barbaric by today’s standards. Miller doesn’t see himself being used quite so often during this just-begun 162-game regular season, but adds:

“I get a paycheck twice month from the Indians, and it’s pretty darn good – they could ask me to work in the IT department and I would.”

The IT department? Crash Davis never said anything about the IT department.

Miller will make $9 million this year, so he may not understand the magnitude of the pay cut he would need to take were he reassigned to IT.

His answer was such a deviation from typical athlete-speak that I wondered why he chose it. My tweet to Miller has yet to generate a reply, perhaps because he’s reconfiguring a server or something.

Then I started looking for online evidence of Miller’s inner technologist … and found none.

He supports a variety of charities. He’s a Seinfeld fan. His parents are a real estate developer and nurse, respectively. His favorite book is “The Da Vinci Code,” which I have not read but I’m fairly certain is not about software. He was a star pitcher at the University of North Carolina, where he majored in business administration. His exploits there would later earn him a bobblehead doll night.

I did find an Andrew Miller who is obsessed with technology, but pitching is not his day job.

It wasn’t an exhaustive search, but if the pitcher Andrew Miller is a geek that fact does not jump off the Internet.

Yet working in IT was the first thing that sprang to his mind when talking about the type of work he’d be willing to do if asked.

I’ll send him this link; maybe he’ll tell us why.