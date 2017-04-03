Microsoft shutters CodePlex in favor of GitHub

Microsoft announced on Friday it is shutting down CodePlex, its code hosting site for open-source projects, in favor of the more widely used GitHub. The move is something of a formality, since Microsoft has already been transitioning its open-source projects to GitHub for some time and you never hear about CodePlex any more. 

The company has had problems with the site, with spammers hitting it in 2015 seeking to take advantage of the CodePlex.com domain to boost their illicit activities. And Microsoft admits over the past few years, it has watched many CodePlex projects migrate to GitHub. 

Brian Harry, a corporate vice president at Microsoft, wrote in his blog announcing the closing of CodePlex that there has been a substantial decrease in usage. 

"As of this writing, less than 350 projects saw a source code commit in the last 30 days," he wrote. 

The site will no longer accept new projects and will be set to read-only in October. Following a complete final backup of all the contents on the site, CodePlex will shut down for good on Dec. 15, 2017.

Harry wrote: 

"Where possible, we’ll put in place redirects so that existing URLs work, or at least redirect you to the project’s new homepage on the archive. And, the archive will respect your 'I’ve moved' setting, if you used it, to direct users to the current home of your project."

The move make sense. CodePlex started 11 years ago, when Microsoft had little open source credibility. Plus, there was only one alternative, SourceForge, which wasn't particularly good. But as it has gained credibility with developers and more got involved, it needed a larger community. GitHub has emerged as a powerful player. And in this day and age of let someone else manage your headaches, Microsoft decided to let GitHub do the heavy lifting of open source project management.

Harry's blog post goes into detail about how developers with projects hosted on CodePlex can migrate. He says both Microsoft and GitHub are available to help with any migration issues.

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

