5 ways data classification can prevent an insurance data breach

Insuring that your data is safe

Insurance firms collect and process large amounts of policyholder data including personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI), as well as sensitive employee and company information that must be protected. Confidential data is the core of the business, and companies that collect and analyze it more effectively have a competitive advantage. And with the cost of file sharing and synchronization technology decreasing, actuaries are able to analyze and share data in real time. However, this also increases the number of unnecessary copies of sensitive business and consumer data.

Unchecked, proliferation of sensitive data makes it easier for cyber criminals to gain access and increases the likelihood that sensitive information will be mishandled. Safeguarding such information against cyber-attacks as well as mishandling has been technologically challenging and expensive. But there are critical steps you can take in order to thwart a data breach incident. Spirion CEO Todd Feinman offers examples of how insurance firms can leverage data classification to reduce the risk of data theft and costly compliance violations.