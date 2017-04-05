10 things to worry about when your vendor divests

This is the worst-case scenario. When you purchase an IT solution, you’re betting on the likelihood that the solution will be supported for well into the future. Evaluate why the acquisition took place: was it a strategic product acquisition or a mechanism to get access to a new set of clientele with no intent of supporting the product? There’s usually a high cost for implementing the solution—data migration, developing a new framework, training, etc.—which makes product sunset and end-of-life legitimate concerns. If the solution your organization uses gets phased out, you get less return on your investment. If this seems plausible, in order to avoid future instability, it might be time to bite the bullet sooner than later and find a new solution.