iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: Fresh spate of delayed shipment speculation swirls; plus, good pricing news

Speculation is heating up again this week regarding the possibility that Apple might delay the arrival of its iPhone 8 (or iPhone X) smartphone until October or November due to technical issues related to the lamination of its new curved OLED displays as well as with its 3D sensing system.

Apple historically has released its new flagship iPhones in September, but scuttlebutt in the supply chain says things could be otherwise in 2017. Speculation is that Apple could roll out its 7s and 7s Plus phones in September, with the high-end iPhone 8 becoming available shortly afterwards.

The Chinese-language Economic Daily News got the latest ball rolling, with Apple watchers such as Apple Insider and Patently Apple picking up on the tip.

Apple is expected to pull out all the stops for its 10th anniversary iPhone, and that includes energy efficient and bright curved OLED screens along the lines of what Samsung uses in its Android Galaxy S8 phone (and Samsung is the display supplier, too).

A PRICE BREAK ON iPHONE 8?

The prevailing rumor on the iPhone 8's price is that it might sneak over the $1,000 mark, but now there's talk that it won't be quite that pricey even though Apple is expected to pack an OLED display, more storage, fancy sensing technology and impressive specifications into the device.

The source of this new reassurance is an investor's note from UBS analyst Steven Milunovich, who according to CNBC says predicts that the factory cost of a 64GB iPhone 8 would fall between $850 and $900, which would amount to $70 to $90 more than an equivalent iPhone 7s Plus model.

iPHONE 8 HOME BUTTON CONCEPT

For good measure, we share with you a new iPhone 8 concept video from Domenico Panacea that focuses on the embedded home button concept. It's actually a two-in-one video, with one concept having the home button disappear after unlock, and the other featuring an always-on home button for those of us who might need it as a binky.