Which Mac should you buy?

If you’re reading this article, chances are you’re thinking about buying a new Mac and may be in need of a little guidance. Fortunately, we’re quite familiar with Apple’s Macs, and we’re happy to help you choose the right Mac for you.

Before we proceed, we should specifically address Apple’s desktop Macs. It’s been a while since the company has updated the Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro. While our advice for each Mac model provides guidance as to which model you should buy, you might actually consider waiting through the first half of next year to see if Apple releases a new Mac mini, iMac, or Mac Pro. In some cases, it’s been years since Apple released an update, so it’s worth waiting to see if new desktop Macs are coming.

This buying guide provides an overview of all the Mac models available, and what each model is best suited for. To get more details, you can read the full review for each Mac model by clicking the “Read our complete review” links.