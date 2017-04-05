Review: Windows 10 Creators Update is here and worth the download (with video)

Windows 10 Creators Update, the first major update to Microsoft's operating system since last summer's Windows 10 Anniversary Update, is finally here.

As always, Microsoft will make much of its new version -- to the point that it's announced that impatient users can download the Creators Update today, a week before the official April 11th roll-out date. But is it as big a deal as Microsoft wants you to believe? Or is it much ado about nothing?

I've been using the Creators Update in its various builds for months, and have put the final version through its paces. Here's the lowdown.