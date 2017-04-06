Tableau switches to subscription pricing for its BI products

The data visualization company will let all businesses pay as they go

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

tableau logo reinvent
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
Related

Tableau is making a big change in the way it sells its business intelligence products. The company announced Thursday that all of its software will be available as a subscription, rather than a single license plus a service fee.

Businesses will need to pay $70 per user per month for a license of Tableau Desktop Professional, and $35 per user per month for Tableau Server. That compares to the company’s boxed software prices of $2000 for Desktop, plus a $400 annual renewal fee for software updates, and $800 for Server, plus a $200 annual fee.

It’s a move that will provide additional flexibility, scalability and risk mitigation for Tableau customers, according to Francois Ajenstat, the company’s chief product officer.

“Increasingly, customers are looking to license via subscriptions rather than make big, up-front software purchases, which is what has happened in the past,” he said.

The new pricing scheme will help Tableau compete in the increasingly crowded BI market, according to Rita Sallam, a research vice president on Gartner’s Business Analytics and Data Science team. As companies like Microsoft enter the market with competing products, Tableau is facing increased pressure, especially on price.

While Tableau customers surveyed for Gartner’s Magic Quadrant were happy overall with the BI company’s software, they were often frustrated with the company’s rigid pricing policies.

Tableau isn’t a stranger to offering subscription software. The company has already been offering subscription pricing to its large enterprise clients, and its Tableau Online cloud-hosted offering is sold on a subscription basis as well.

Those companies that want to buy boxed versions of Tableau’s software will be able to do so after the subscription transition.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
Wi-Fi
Cisco issues variety of security warnings on wireless gear

Cisco issues one "Critical" warning for vulnerability in Aironet 1830 Series and 1850 Series Access...

AmpliFi HD Mesh Point
Turn an old Wi-Fi network into a wireless mesh

Add or expand an old wireless router with the AmpliFI HD Mesh Point.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
cisco chart
Cisco targets digital business transformation with new certifications

Cisco has rolled out new certifications and training for networking professionals looking to bolster...

Cybersecurity
Basic training

Cybersecurity lessons inspired by an opportunistic developer.

hpe chelsea piers HP
How HPE plans to spin out its software assets

HPE Software’s Chris Hsu, who will soon become CEO of Micro Focus, explains how HPE’s latest strategic...

cloud data warehouse
How to get the most out of data, services in a multi-cloud world

The reality for the vast majority of enterprises is that their IT, and thus their data and services,...