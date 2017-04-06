Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
29% off Zendure A8 26,800mAh Portable Battery Bank with LED Display - Deal Alert

power bank
One of the world's highest capacity portable chargers. Charge Zendure while charging your devices at full speed with a single wall charger, a feature rarely seen in other power banks. The QC port outputs 5-6V/3.0A,6-9V/2.0A,9-12V/1.5A (18W Max) when connected to a compatible device. Charges an iPhone 6s 9 times and the Galaxy S6 over seven times. Durable, stylish, and built to retain 95% of its charge after 6 months without use. An LED digital display accurately shows the remaining capacity. The product averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 570 people (read recent reviews). The typical list price has been reduced a generous 29%. See this deal on Amazon.

  • Zendure A8 QC Portable Power Bank 26800mAh

    $89.95 MSRP $126.95
