iPhone 8 release date may be pushed back to October or November

We may have some bad news for anyone out there eagerly counting down the days until Apple releases its highly anticipated iPhone 8. According to a fresh report from the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (via Digitimes), the iPhone 8 release date may be pushed back by one or two months due to technical challenges Apple is encountering in the manufacturing process.

According to the report, Apple is having some technical problems with the lamination process involved with the iPhone 8's OLED panels. Additionally, the company is seeing some issues with incorporating the device's advanced 3D camera sensors.

Technical issues related to the lamination process of curved OLED panels, and the adoption of a 3D sensing system may cause the delay of the new iPhone devices, said the paper.

As a result, the iPhone 8 may not hit store shelves until October at the earliest or November at the absolute latest. Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time we've seen a report pointing to a delayed iPhone 8 release. About a month ago, the French-language site iGeneration published a report indicating that it will take some time before STMicroelectronics (one of Apple's manufacturing partners) will be able to produce advanced 3D camera components for the iPhone 8 at scale. The report at the time specifically noted that "these components may not be ready for September."

That the iPhone 8 might be delayed shouldn't come as much of a surprise. First and foremost, the iPhone 8 design will unquestionably be Apple's most ambitious mobile phone design to date. And if history is any indication, it typically takes Apple and its manufacturing partners some time to get all the kinks out, improve yields, and really streamline the production process.

Industrial design aside, the iPhone 8 is poised to bring a whole a lot to the table. For instance, the aforementioned 3D camera modules will reportedly be used for an advanced facial recognition system as well as for a slew of augmented reality features.

Apple of course has delayed the release of a new iPhone model before, most famously when it released the iPhone 4s in October as opposed to September due to some last-minute hiccups with Siri. Still, the situation here is just a bit different because we might see a scenario where Apple releases two new iPhone models in September -- the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7s Plus -- and then a flagship device as many as 8 weeks later.

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

