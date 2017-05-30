Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off Prey for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

GameStar |

prey game
Credit: Amazon

In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. Right now you can get 33% off the listed price. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "33% off Prey for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Prey - Xbox One

    $39.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
ipad mini 3 metal
Apple to unveil new iPad Pro while axing the iPad Mini

Apple's iPad Mini may soon be eliminated from Apple's product lineup.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
DNA
Microsoft’s DNA storage tech may fit in an enterprise

Microsoft believes it can devise a viable DNA-based storage device to store the amount of information...

john deere farm equipment
A Skunk Works – with tractors – inside John Deere’s IoT-innovation unit

John Deere’s Intelligent Solutions Group is at the forefront of an IoT-based revolution in agriculture,...

computer ports secure issue
Securing risky network ports

CSO examines risky network ports based on related applications, vulnerabilities, and attacks, providing...

kaboom linux command tools
Building Linux-powered devices, part 1: Making my Linux-only world a reality

To live in a Linux-only world, you have to build the devices yourself. In step one of his journey,...