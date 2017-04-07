Microsoft Surface beats Apple iPad in JD Power tests

The Surface tops other tablets as well in user satisfaction

20170210 p1200685 2
Credit: Martyn Williams
Related

History repeats itself as Microsoft, late to the tablet party and needing a few revisions to make Surface a success, has beaten all of its tablet rivals in the JD Power 2017 U.S. Tablet Satisfaction Study. It's the first time Microsoft has topped the charts since the survey was first introduced by JD Power.

Overall, Microsoft scored 855 out of a possible 1,000 points, narrowly beating Apple with 849 and Samsung with 847. JD Power said Microsoft was the top performer in three areas: pre-loaded applications, internet connectivity and availability of manufacturer-supported accessories. 

“The Microsoft Surface platform has expanded what tablets can do, and it sets the bar for customer satisfaction,” said Jeff Conklin, vice president of service industries at J.D. Power in a statement. “These tablet devices are just as capable as many laptops, yet they can still function as standard tablets. This versatility is central to their appeal and success.” 

Microsoft Surface users love accessories

It noted that owners of Microsoft's Surface tablets "have the highest incidences of accessory use, which underscores the device's versatility."

The survey found 48 percent of Surface owners use a stylus with the Surface, compared with an industry average of 27 percent; 51 percent use a physical keyboard versus a 14 percent average; and 27 percent use a mouse versus 6 percent for the average. 

Microsoft achieved the highest ratings in two other areas: variety of input/output connectivity and amount of internal storage available.

JD Power also highlighted some insights about buyers of Surface tablets:

  • Surface owners are more likely to be early adopters of new technology.
  • Microsoft has "a higher proportion of younger customers" among its tablet-owners, compared with those of Apple's iPad, Samsung's Galaxy tablets, and other rivals.
  • Microsoft customers are "notably more likely to consider productivity features as important."
Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
Wi-Fi
Cisco issues variety of security warnings on wireless gear

Cisco issues one "Critical" warning for vulnerability in Aironet 1830 Series and 1850 Series Access...

AmpliFi HD Mesh Point
Turn an old Wi-Fi network into a wireless mesh

Add or expand an old wireless router with the AmpliFI HD Mesh Point.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
170301 mwc 03247
Samsung's profit soars after recovery from Note7 debacle

The costly Galaxy Note7 debacle, which led to the recall of about 3 million smartphones because of...

13959900047 bede3e5ba4 o
FCC readies to rollback net neutrality rules

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has disclosed preliminary plans to roll back some...

steve schwinke
12M connected cars gives General Motors a massive IoT fleet

OnStar has morphed into a powerful connectivity platform that is enabling GM to pursue a host of...

01 intro byod
What to consider in developing BYOD policy

Instead of ignoring the inevitable, companies should develop and implement a BYOD policy that protects...