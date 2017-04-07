WikiLeaks: CIA used bits of Carberp Trojan code for malware deployment

The CIA's hacking operations allegedly borrowed elements from the Carberp financial malware when the code was leaked in 2013

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

21394517746 9a77570fae o
Credit: CIA
Related

When the source code to a suspected Russian-made malware leaked online in 2013, guess who used it? A new release from WikiLeaks claims the U.S. CIA borrowed some of the code to bolster its own hacking operations.

On Friday, WikiLeaks released 27 documents that allegedly detail how the CIA customized its malware for Windows systems.

The CIA borrowed a few elements from the Carberp financial malware when developing its own hacking tool known as Grasshopper, according to those documents.

Carberp gained infamy as a Trojan program that can steal online banking credentials and other financial information from its victims' computers. The malware, which likely came from the criminal underground, was particularly problematic in Russia and other former Soviet states.

In 2013, the source code was leaked, sparking worries in the security community that more cybercriminals might use the malware.

Friday's WikiLeaks release includes supposed CIA user manuals that show the agency took an interest in the malware, especially with the way it can survive and linger on a Windows PC.

"The persistence method, and parts of the installer, were taken and modified to fit our needs," the U.S. spy agency allegedly wrote in one manual, dated January 2014. 

It’s unclear why the agency chose Carberp. However, the borrowed elements were only used in one "persistence module" meant for the CIA's Grasshopper hacking tool. That tool is designed to build custom malware configured with different payloads, according to a separate document.

The WikiLeaks' release describes several other modules that work with Grasshopper to let malware persist on a PC, such as by leveraging Windows Task Scheduler or a Windows registry run key.

However, no actual source code was included in Friday's release. Nevertheless, the documents will probably help people detect the CIA's hacking tools -- which is WikiLeaks' intention in releasing the classified information.

Last month, WikiLeaks began releasing a trove of secret files allegedly obtained from the CIA. Those first leaks described how the agency has a library of hacking techniques borrowed from malware out in the wild.  

The U.S. spy agency has so far declined to comment on the authenticity of WikiLeaks' document dump. 

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
rasberry pi roundup
Raspberry Pi roundup: The unbearable Pi-NAS of being; Pi takes rook; and a

Our weekly Raspberry Pi roundup includes: Pi-based network-attached storage, a chess-playing robot, and...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
no unity
Unity out at Canonical amid big shakeups

Canonical, the company behind the best-known Linux distribution in the world and one of the biggest...

disaster recovery button
Disaster recovery: How is your business set up to survive an outage?

Can your business get by with an asynchronous backup or must that offsite server be updated by the...

Windows 3.1: 25 years later, it's still a Microsoft milestone

Microsoft launched Windows 3.1 on April 6, 1992. What made it so innovative 25 years ago? Let's take a...

13959900047 bede3e5ba4 o
FCC readies to rollback net neutrality rules

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has disclosed preliminary plans to roll back some...