Despite political uncertainty, employers bullish on hiring

U.S. employers are optimistic about the second quarter, with the vast majority planning to increase hiring or maintain current headcounts, according to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey 2017, released on March 14.

ManpowerGroup surveyed 58,000 employers in 43 countries and regions, across multiples industries and asked whether "they intend to hire, fire or maintain your headcounts in the quarter to come?" Of those employers, 11,000 were U.S. based; 22 percent say they plan to increase hiring between April and June 2017, 73 percent of U.S.-based employers say they expect no change in hiring plans while only 3 percent expect to reduce headcount in the second quarter 2017.

Strong quarter

This represents the strongest second-quarter outlook reported by ManpowerGroup since 2009, and the increases are expected across all industry segments and U.S. regions, according to the survey, meaning political uncertainty of the current administration hasn't yet shaken employer confidence in the economy. Industries reporting the strongest second quarter hiring intentions are Leisure & Hospitality (+28 percent), Wholesale & Retail Trade (+21 percent), Transportation & Utilities (+20 percent) and Professional & Business Services (+19 percent), the survey shows.