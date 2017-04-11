DevOps—The path to sustainable competitive advantages

A fundamental shift is happening in software development, and the way applications are built and brought to market is changing rapidly. As IT infrastructure has moved to the cloud and the age of the customer has made digital experiences pivotal in creating competitive advantages, DevOps has emerged. IT has refocused from managing servers to supporting lines of business managers and developers in their quest to provide integrated experiences across devices and touchpoints.

This shift can be compared to Henry Ford's innovation of the assembly line. Ford was able to set up a process that could produce more reliable cars faster and at lower costs. Similarly, the future of digital experiences belongs to the companies that can standardize and optimize their app delivery process. Companies that are able to align DevOps stratigeis and tools to deliver digital experiences faster and better than their competition have an advantage that will be difficult to replicate.

A recent state of DevOps report from Puppet Labs shows that DevOps practices are able to spend less time fixing errors and more time creating new features to serve their customers. The study also found that high-performing operations spend 22 percent less time on unplanned work and 29 percent more time on new work.

That means they are able to consistently get new features to market before their competition. They can also do it at a lower cost. Brands that are able to provide superior digital experiences will get increasingly more nimble, making it much more difficult for companies that have not invested in DevOps processes to catch up

While there are many tools available that will support continues delivery, DevOps is really a process and a culture. It is more collaborative and iterative. To be successful, companies need to effectively combine new tools with new processes while changing mindsets. That is not easy to do.

To make progress, organizations are taking incremental steps. Some are just creating continuous processes within a single team or building feedback loops in certain segments of a development process. Results may not be instantly realized, but focusing on incremental improvements will enable small gains to compound into measurable advantages.

Another great benefit of adopting an agile approach is the ability to learn more about what your customer wants. Leading DevOps teams are already migrating outside the basic core practices and incorporating the product management function into the process. These teams are taking a more experimental approach to creating apps and bringing new features to market.

For a few years now, marketing platforms have enabled marketers to test different types of messages and conten,t but emerging DevOps tools are enabling apps team to test features as well. These tools are enabling teams to perform A/B tests with real users and real features. Split.io and LaunchDarkly support feature flags or toggles, so certain features can be turned on for select segments of users or turned off if they don’t hit the mark.

While DevOps adoption is still tempered, we see the continuous delivery process expanding to increasingly incorporate customer feedback and product design to lead to much more personalized and customer-focused applications and services, such as changing font size or brightness depending on the age of the user.

The growing flexibility of new systems enabled by digital transformation is forcing all teams throughout the organization to be more in tune with customers' changing and nuanced needs. Winners will institutionalize processes that allow them to work together to quickly fill these needs.

