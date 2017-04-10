Enterprises get to work in the cloud

Enterprises are finding all sorts of reasons to moved their data and business processes to the cloud.

Capital One Financial Corp., for instance, is using the cloud as it advances from a financial services provider to a tech company with collaborative workspace, IT workers with new skill sets, fast-paced apps, and a focus on leading with cutting-edge technologies.

The American Heart Association is working with Amazon Web Services to set up a cloud-based system where scientists from around the world can store, share and analyze research data. Making that data available in the cloud could accelerate research and lead to a cure for cardiovascular disease, which is the top cause of death worldwide.

Finally, an AWS executive discusses the challenges facing big companies that want to migrate large, critical legacy workloads to the cloud.

Stories in this package include:

  • Capital One rides the cloud to tech company transformation
  • American Heart Association looks for cure in the cloud
  • Enterprises start to migrate critical legacy workloads to the cloud

Enterprises get to work in the cloud
