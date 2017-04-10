Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

35% off Universal Waterproof Dry Phone Bag for Devices, 3-Pack - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

mpow waterproof case
Credit: Amazon
Related

Bring your phone and use it when you go swimming in the summer or skiing in the winter.  This waterproof bag (3-pack), currently discounted by 35% on Amazon from $19.99 down to just $12.99.  Great for using during outdoor activities including boating and swimming. It's flexible clear waterproof bag allows you to use your smartphone while keeping it safe and secure in the bag. They are IPX8 Certificated: Fully submersible and waterproof, it is designed for extreme condition. For more information and buying options, see the discounted waterproof bag on Amazon.

This story, "35% off Universal Waterproof Dry Phone Bag for Devices, 3-Pack - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Mpow Waterproof Case, Universal Dry Bag Waterproof Phone Bag Pouch for Devices up to 6.0" 3-Pack

    $12.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
apple iphone 7
iPhone 8 price may be cheaper than you think

Apple's iPhone 8 may be more affordable than initially imagined.

cisco chart
Cisco targets digital business transformation with new certifications

Cisco has rolled out new certifications and training for networking professionals looking to bolster...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
cyber justice
Anthem to data breach victims: Maybe the damages are your own darned fault

Insurance giant Anthem scares off possible data breach victims by asking to examine their personal...

wi fi
Current developments in Wi-Fi spectrum

Here are some of the areas where the Wi-Fi industry is active today and working with regulators,...

windows solving crashes
How to fix five Windows 10 headaches

Microsoft's Windows 10 OS is a lot better than its predecessor, but it still has some annoying quirks....

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage