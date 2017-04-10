Microsoft buys open-source container developer Deis

Microsoft today announced it is acquiring Deis, a company that has been building open-source tools for rapid and easy creation and management of applications on Kubernetes, the open-source container cluster manager for automated deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications.

This is not Microsoft’s first foray into containers. It announced plans to work with Google, which created Kubernetes before turning it over to a consortium, back in 2014. In February of this year, Microsoft made Kubernetes generally available on its own Azure Container Service.

Containers are an alternative to virtual machines in that they let organizations build, deploy and move applications to and from the cloud without a full virtual machine. Containers have a much smaller footprint and thus take up fewer resources.

“We expect Deis’ technology to make it even easier for customers to work with our existing container portfolio, including Linux and Windows Server Containers, Hyper-V Containers and Azure Container Service, no matter what tools they choose to use,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of the Cloud and Enterprise Group at Microsoft in a blog post announcing the purchase.

The Deis team brings Microsoft considerable open-source technology experience and will continue to work on other projects, such as Workflow, Helm and Steward, according to Gabe Monroy, chief technology officer of Deis, who wrote his own blog post on the purchase.

“Paired with their cloud leadership and unambiguous support for open-source software, we are impressed by the breadth, depth and reach of Microsoft to help define, shape and build new cloud-native applications. We look forward to making Azure the best place to run containerized workloads,” he wrote.