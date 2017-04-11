Today's top stories

What it takes to become a security systems administrator

There are many more openings for security systems administrators than qualified applicants. That creates opportunities for IT professionals willing to get the training and certification.

With 1.8 million unfilled global cybersecurity job openings by 2022, according to a recent study by (ISC)2, job hunters can often expect higher-than-average salaries than for similar IT jobs outside the security category. For those who work in IT and want a piece of the security action, there’s hope if you have skills you can leverage and are willing to get the right certifications.

Take, for example, the job of security systems administrator. The national median salary for this job is $66,517, according to Glassdoor, compared to $65,273 for a systems administrator.

