VMware, Splunk & Juniper among highest paying networking companies

Tech well represented on job marketplace Glassdoor’s list of 25 Highest Paying Companies in America

News Editor, Network World |

VMware, Splunk & Juniper among highest paying networking companies
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

Networking and other technology businesses are among the highest paying companies in America, according to a new report from jobs marketplace Glassdoor. And if you find yourself out of a tech job, well, there’s always consulting, where the pay isn’t too shabby either. 

In fact, the top two companies on the list, A.T. Kearney and PwC’s Strategy&, are both consulting firms, and two others are on the Top 25 List as well. A.T. Kearney and Strateg& offer median total compensation of $175K and $172K, respectively, according to the Glassdoor study, which is based on self-reported data by Glassdoor members. The report reveals total and base compensation, with the difference between the two often in the $15K-$30K range once you factor in commissions, bonuses, etc. 

Next up are VMware and Splunk, with median total compensation of $167,050 and $161,010, and another 16 or 18 tech companies round out the Top 25, depending on how you define technology. It's tough to classify the nature of the tech companies on the list, as they're all over the map, from core networking to data center virtualization to software-as-a-service to social networking.

MORE: 13 tech jobs that pay $200K salaries

Other tech companies cracking the top 25 list include Google ($155,250), Facebook ($120,000), Amazon Lab126 ($152,800) and Juniper Networks ($150,000). Newcomers to the list include NVIDIA ($154,000), Palo Alto Networks ($140,020) and Akamai ($140,000).

With a well-documented technology skills shortage in effect, such as in cybersecurity, it’s no surprise that tech companies are paying employees at a higher than average level. Though note that this report highlights the median compensation of all employees at these companies, not just those who have tech jobs at tech companies.

MORE: Best and most promising tech jobs of 2017

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
Linux Mint
Linux Mint 18.1: Mostly smooth, but some sharp edges

A review of the latest version of Ubuntu-based operating system offers long-term support.

apple iphone 7
iPhone 8 price may be cheaper than you think

Apple's iPhone 8 may be more affordable than initially imagined.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
omen x front right
HP rises again to be the world's top PC maker as Lenovo slips

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 60.3 million units in the first quarter of 2017, growing by just 0.6...

confusion decisions future misleading direction arrows
How to cope when mobile app development goes rogue

Business units often develop mobile apps on their own, turning to IT only when things go wrong. Better...

11 botnet of things
Botnets: Is your network really protected?

Security is taking a backseat as more IoT devices connect to the internet, making it possible for...

firewall
Fight firewall sprawl with AlgoSec, Tufin, Skybox suites

These three security policy management toolsets deliver orchestration and automation.