The one thing you need to compete in cloud

As the big are only getting bigger, scale is what really matters

New estimates out this week from Synergy Research suggest that in the cloud computing market the big and getting bigger, and that in order to compete in this market, scale is key.

Synergy Research data shows that 68% of the cloud market is served by hyperscale vendors, which means if you don't have scale, it's tough to compete. 

Synergy says that there are 24 “hyperscale” cloud vendors in the market that have thousands of servers in their data centers to power their IaaS, PaaS and private hosted cloud offerings. A handful, like Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, have millions of servers, Synergy says. Others have estimated that AWS could have tens of millions of servers in its cloud.

Synergy says these hyperscale vendors now serve 68% of the market. That means bigger vendors are pushing out smaller vendors who do not have scale. The big are getting bigger. Apparently, size does matter.

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

