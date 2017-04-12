Windows Server 2016 Hyper-V: More secure, but not faster

With Windows Server 2016, Microsoft has introduced a lengthy list of improvements to Hyper-V. Along with functional additions like container support, nested virtualization, and increased memory and vCPU limits, you’ll find a number of new features, including production-grade checkpoints and the ability to hot-add memory and network adapters, that ease administration.

But Microsoft’s primary goal in the 2016 Hyper-V release seems to have been to improve security. In fact, I would go so far as to say that Hyper-V’s new killer feature is shielded VMs, which work with BitLocker encryption and a guardian service to ensure that virtual machines run only on authorized hosts.